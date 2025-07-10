Trump Slaps 50% TARIFF On Brazil Calls Bolsonaro Trial A 'Witch Hunt'

In a fiery move, US President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports starting August 1, slamming Brazil's actions as 'anti-American.' Trump defended ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, calling his trial a 'witch hunt' and accused Brazil of harming free speech and digital trade.

