This July, Tom Jackobs Empowers Heart-Led Professionals To Sell With Freedom And Integrity


2025-07-10 07:01:18
As Independence Day approaches, a sales strategist teaches values-based selling to grow revenue without pressure

True freedom is being able to sell in a way that aligns with your heart and still gets results.” - Tom JackobsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a month marked by the celebration of freedom, international sales strategist Tom Jackobs is helping wellness practitioners claim their independence-from sleazy sales tactics and outdated methods.

Through his Selling With H.E.A.R.T. framework, Jackobs shows health professionals how to connect, convert, and grow their practices ethically and effectively.

“True freedom is being able to sell in a way that aligns with your heart and still gets results,” says Jackobs.“That's what I teach every day.”

Practices that implement his system report stronger client relationships, fewer objections, and more consistent enrollments-all without high-pressure tactics.

About Tom Jackobs: Based in Los Angeles, Tom is an international speaker and sales coach helping health and wellness entrepreneurs double their sales by leading with purpose and empathy. Learn more about Tom Jackobs at .

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
...
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1520
...
