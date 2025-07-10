Got Drenched In Rain? Do THESE 6 Things Immediately To Stay Safe

Monsoon season has arrived. If you get caught in the rain and are drenched, make sure to follow these essential tips as soon as you get home.

During monsoon, water sources can easily get contaminated, leading to waterborne diseases. Drink boiled or purified water. Carry bottled water when traveling.

Street food, especially cut fruits and cold drinks, can easily get contaminated during monsoon. Stick to fresh, home-cooked meals.

Stagnant water breeds mosquitoes. Prevent mosquito-borne diseases by preventing water stagnation around your home. Cover water tanks and keep drains clear.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water. Consider soaking them in salt water or vinegar solution. Avoid raw salads during monsoon.

Germs thrive during monsoon. Wash hands frequently. Carry hand sanitizer. Bathe daily and wear clean, dry clothes. Avoid wearing damp clothes for extended periods.

A strong immune system helps fight monsoon illnesses. Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, ginger, garlic, and turmeric in your diet. Probiotics like yogurt improve gut health and boost immunity.

Get 7-8 hours of sleep daily to strengthen your immunity. Practice yoga or indoor exercises to stay healthy.

Choose quick-drying, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics. Avoid wet shoes and opt for waterproof footwear to prevent fungal infections.

Keep your home clean and dry to prevent mold and mildew growth. Ensure good ventilation.

Consult a doctor immediately if you experience any health issues. Don't self-treat. Seek timely treatment for fever, cold, or cough.

Enjoy the monsoon while prioritizing your health. Stay safe by following these precautions.