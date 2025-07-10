Call For Strengthening Organization
At an activity assessment meeting held on 7 and 8 July, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern Region called for enhanced organizational capacity, particularly among young women.
According to the report presented at the meeting, 65% of the programs planned for 2025 have been completed. In addition, 118 women have been elected as area administrators and managing directors, and 850 women as village coordinators. Encouraging awareness-raising activities were also conducted in collaboration with partners to eradicate underage marriages and other harmful practices.
Participants held extensive discussions based on the reports presented by the heads of 12 sub-zones in the region, focusing on achievements recorded and challenges faced.
Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the union branch in the Southern Region, provided a briefing on the activities implemented during the first half of the year and called for reinforced participation to achieve better outcomes.
Ms. Amete Neguse, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region, commended the successful implementation of various activities over the past six months and urged for strengthened efforts in executing the programs scheduled for the second half of the year.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
