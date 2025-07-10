Huawei Named A 2025 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Customers' Choice For File And Object Storage Platforms For The Fourth Year Running

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.

A total of 11 vendors were peer-recognized in the Voice of the Customer report and Huawei was reviewed by customers in the telecom, finance, education, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing industries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East regions. We believe this recognition demonstrates the affirmation and trust of our global customers in the comprehensive competitiveness, market size, and after-sales service quality of Huawei OceanStor Scale-Out Storage.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to prioritize customer-centricity and stay committed to innovation, such as all-flash storage media and data lake solutions, to assist users in creating greener, more efficient, and more flexible data infrastructure in the future.

