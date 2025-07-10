Huawei Named A 2025 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Customers' Choice For File And Object Storage Platforms For The Fourth Year Running
A total of 11 vendors were peer-recognized in the Voice of the Customer report and Huawei was reviewed by customers in the telecom, finance, education, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing industries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East regions. We believe this recognition demonstrates the affirmation and trust of our global customers in the comprehensive competitiveness, market size, and after-sales service quality of Huawei OceanStor Scale-Out Storage.
Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to prioritize customer-centricity and stay committed to innovation, such as all-flash storage media and data lake solutions, to assist users in creating greener, more efficient, and more flexible data infrastructure in the future.
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for File and Object Storage Platforms, 23 May 2025
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER and PEER INSIGTHS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
