20 Top East Bay Agents Join Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of agents to our brokerage. The decision to join at this transitional moment was clear, and we look forward to elevating their business, their clientele's experience, and their continued success," said Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "No other brokerage can provide the service, support, marketing strength and best-in-class technology like us, and it is a privilege to showcase this remarkable group of talent."

The new agents add to the brokerage's existing agent base and market share in the East Bay and South Bay where it has eight offices, among the brand's 21 offices throughout the greater SF Bay Area in Silicon Valley, the Peninsula, Marin and Wine Country. The impressive roster of new agents include: Tom Fox , Kelly Gao , Anni Hagfeldt , Kathryn Holdforth , Brigitte Huntemann , Courtney Johnson , Nzingha Johnston , Alyssa Johnston , Gary Louie , Judy Chen Pak , Neena Pattar , Arden Pau , Mark Rose , Paul Sabbagh , Joan Sakyo , Adrian Singh , Staci Tate , Bernetta Wess , Kevin Wess , and Ryan Wood . To learn more about Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, click here .

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 438 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit

