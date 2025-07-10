Chipmos REPORTS JUNE 2025 AND 2Q25 REVENUE
|
Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)
|
|
June 2025
|
May 2025
|
June 2024
|
MoM Change
|
YoY Change
|
Revenues
(NT$ million)
|
1,849.7
|
2,025.4
|
1,917.7
|
-8.7 %
|
-3.5 %
|
Revenues
(US$ million)
|
63.4
|
69.4
|
65.7
|
-8.7 %
|
-3.5 %
|
Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)
|
|
Second Quarter
2025
|
First Quarter
2025
|
Second Quarter
2024
|
QoQ Change
|
YoY Change
|
Revenues
(NT$ million)
|
5,735.8
|
5,532.3
|
5,809.6
|
3.7 %
|
-1.3 %
|
Revenues
(US$ million)
|
196.6
|
189.6
|
199.1
|
3.7 %
|
-1.3 %
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ) ( ) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding tariffs, government policies, global trade environments, pricing, plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Contacts:
|
In Taiwan
Jesse Huang
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715
[email protected]
|
In the U.S.
David Pasquale
Global IR Partners
+1-914-337-8801
[email protected]
