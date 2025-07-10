Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) 101 Training Course Regulatory Expectations For Drug, Biologics, And Combination Product Manufacturers (ONLINE EVENT: September 18-19, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your understanding of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) with our comprehensive training course tailored for drug, biologics, and combination product manufacturers. Learn about FDA and international regulations, risk-based compliance, and effective GMP program implementation to improve inspection readiness and compliance outcomes.

This GMP Compliance training course is designed to give participants a solid understanding of the regulatory expectations surrounding Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for drug, biologics, and combination product manufacturers. Attendees will explore FDA and international agency requirements, quality system regulations, risk-based approaches to compliance, and effective methods for implementing and sustaining GMP programs across all stages of the product life cycle.

This program uses real-world examples, recent inspection findings, and interactive exercises to reinforce how GMP compliance can be maintained and improved across manufacturing, quality control, and quality assurance operations. By the end of the course, participants will be equipped to evaluate their own systems for GMP readiness and to lead initiatives that enhance compliance and inspection outcomes.

Why You Should Attend

This training provides the essential tools and regulatory context needed to understand and meet GMP compliance expectations. Whether you're new to the field or looking for a refresher, this course offers actionable insights and a solid foundation for aligning with FDA and global GMP regulations.



Understand the structure, requirements, and intent behind current GMP regulations (FDA, EU, WHO)

Learn how GMPs apply across the product life cycle

Identify key inspection focus areas and common GMP deficiencies

Gain strategies for implementing risk-based thinking in GMP compliance Strengthen your company's inspection readiness and internal audit programs

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance Professionals

Quality Control Analysts

Manufacturing Supervisors and Managers

Validation Professionals

Regulatory Affairs Personnel

R&D and Technical Operations Teams

Compliance Officers Auditors and Inspection Readiness Teams

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1

Session 1



Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope

Interview attendees regarding their specific responsibilities and needs Agreement on focus

Session 2



Food and drug oversight

Pivotal events that shaped laws in US and scope of FDA actions Examples of issues and regulations that they apply to

Session 3

Regulatory requirements for GMPs



Quality Assurance

Training

Documentation

Laboratory Requirements

Facilities Packaging and Labeling

Session 4



Consequences of noncompliance (including recent examples)

Building a culture of compliance Review, Q&A

DAY 2

Session 1



Session 2



GMP vs. cGMP Compounding Facilities

Session 3



Emphasis on education and decision-making

Training, memory retention, and accountability Notes on substandard product

Session 4

Onboarding new employees



Notes on Orientation

Introductory GMP Training Curriculum Assignments

Session 5

Summary, Q&A, Knowledge check

Speaker

Michael Esposito has 30 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry and 13 years experience in GMP training and document management. He has worked for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division in a variety of areas including Packaging, project administration, Quality Assurance, Government Contracts, translations, systems training, and international operations.

He collaborated in the development and implementation of the training portion of the Consent Decree workplan for McNeil and revised their introductory GMP course. He is a member of the training organization GMP TEA and is fully fluent in Spanish. His areas of interest include systems training, training effectiveness, post-training user support, process improvement, and sustainable packaging.

