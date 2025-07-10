Trauma, Justice, And The Menendez Brothers: Justin Chopin And Shoshana Cohen On Above The Legal Limit

Can Abuse Justify Murder? With Shoshana Cohen | Episode 51

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Can a lifetime of abuse ever explain-or even justify-murder? In Episode 51 of Above The Legal Limit , host Justin Chopin sits down with legal analyst Shoshana Cohen for an unflinching look at the infamous Menendez brothers case and the broader implications it raises about guilt, trauma, and justice.

This thought-provoking conversation challenges listeners to consider whether the legal system is equipped to grapple with complex psychological realities. From trauma-informed defense strategies to shifting cultural perceptions of abuse and accountability, this episode will leave audiences questioning long-held assumptions about crime and punishment.

Episode Highlights:

In this riveting discussion, Justin and Shoshana explore:

- The Menendez Brothers Case: How allegations of lifelong abuse became central to one of America's most watched trials.

- Trauma and Criminal Responsibility: What neuroscience and psychology reveal about abuse survivors who commit violent acts.

- Legal Strategy and Public Perception: How juries and the media interpret claims of abuse in high-profile cases.

- The Future of Trauma-Informed Justice: Whether reforms are needed to balance empathy and accountability in our courts.

“Can Abuse Justify Murder?” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify , Apple Podcasts,or YouTube to hear this powerful conversation.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.



Charlotte Arkwright

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.