Bitcoin crossing new all-time high
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance
"Bitcoin hitting an all-time high just under $112,000 is a pivotal moment for the virtual digital assets industry. Institutions are showing confidence to enter the space at scale, driving both liquidity and credibility.
Importantly, this rally is not purely retail-driven. It reflects the increasing role of crypto in diversified investment portfolios and a growing recognition of the value of Bitcoin. The sentiment is also being encouraged by innovations in tokenization, regulatory clarity, and broader adoption of Web3 infrastructure.
At Binance, we see this as a validation of years of work across the ecosystem by developers and the investor community. As Bitcoin crosses this symbolic threshold, it reinforces the message that digital assets are no longer just for a select few people, they are fundamental to the future of technology and finance. The challenge now is to sustain this momentum responsibly, with a focus on compliance, transparency, and long-term value creation."
