Despite Trump Tariff Fears, Indian Pharma Still Competitive: SEBI RA Varunkumar Patel
Pharma stocks witnessed selling pressure on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump spoke about 200% tariffs on the sector under Section 232.
The pharma sector was initially exempted from the proposed 26% tariffs announced last month, offering short-term relief. However, the latest announcements have revived concerns that profit margins are being squeezed, leading to higher prices or supply exits, according to SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel. He remains optimistic: India remains cost-competitive and can retain dominance in the US generics market.
Pharma Exports To US & Global Import Share
The US is a strong market for Indian pharmaceutical companies. FY25 saw exports worth $8.95 billion, registering a healthy 14.3% year-on-year growth. Overall, India's pharma exports reached $30.47 billion for the year, with the US accounting for nearly one-third of the total.
Globally, the US imported $212 billion in pharmaceutical products in 2024, making it the fifth-largest import category. While Ireland dominates the chart with a 28% share, India comes in after Germany and Switzerland with 5% share.
Indian Pharma: Who Stands To Lose The Most?
The top five Indian pharma exporters to the US in FY25 include Sun Pharma (34% of Indian exports), Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin.
Sun Pharma generated nearly $4.5 billion in sales, of which $3.4 billion (75%) came from the US. Dr. Reddy's clocked $2.8 billion in total sales, with $1.2 billion (43%) from the US. Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin all derive between 44 and 47% of their revenues from US exports.
Patel noted that several Indian pharma companies are already beginning to diversify their presence in other regions such as the EU, Africa, and Latin America.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment