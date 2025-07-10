Chemical Policy Boost: SEBI RA Highlights Tata Chemicals, SRF, Deepak Nitrite, Grasim, Among Others, As Reform Winners

Several Indian-listed chemical companies have been highlighted as potential beneficiaries of the government's July 2025 policy focus on boosting the chemical sector.

SEBI-registered analyst Srinivasa Reddy cited the NITI Aayog report titled“Chemical Industry: Powering India's Participation in Global Value Chains” to identify stocks aligned with the report's strategic interventions, policy reforms, and market-linked opportunities.

According to Reddy, the report outlines opportunities in five key areas: specialty chemical exports, petrochemical backward integration, battery and electronic chemicals, infrastructure-led chemical hubs, and technology-dependent products.

Reddy listed the following companies and their alignment with the report:

SRF

Operating in specialty chemicals, fluorochemicals, and packaging films, SRF is focused on agrochemicals and refrigerants with export potential.

Reddy said it is likely to benefit from R & D incentives and technology upgrades, and it already caters to global clients.

Aarti Industries

With a presence in agrochemicals, dyes, and pharma intermediates, Reddy noted Aarti Industries as one of India's largest specialty chemical exporters.

He added that the company is aligned with operational subsidies and technology partnership initiatives.

Navin Fluorine

Specializing in fluorine-based chemicals, Reddy said Navin Fluorine fits into the sunrise sector and R & D-led innovation focus due to its high-value, low-volume exports.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Involved in specialty fluoropolymers and refrigerants, Reddy noted Gujarat Fluorochemicals' alignment with the report's incentives for import substitution and exports in sunrise sectors.

Deepak Nitrite / Deepak Fertilisers

Reddy observed Deepak Nitrite is the only domestic manufacturer of phenol, one of the products flagged in the report for import substitution, along with acetic acid.

Grasim (Aditya Birla Chemicals)

Operating in epoxy resins, caustic soda, and other industrial chemicals, Reddy stated that Grasim stands to gain from domestic manufacturing and cluster-based infrastructure investments.

Balaji Amines

Engaged in amines, derivatives, and pharma intermediates, Balaji Amines fits into the import substitution and technology competitiveness frameworks outlined in the report, according to Reddy.

Clean Science & Technology

Reddy highlighted Clean Science & Technology's alignment with the green chemistry agenda, low carbon profile, and CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) readiness under the R & D intervention.

Laxmi Organic Industries

Producing acetyl and specialty intermediates, Reddy pointed out that Laxmi Organic Industries' expansion into fluorochemicals and acetic acid positions it well for operational and strategic support.

Tata Chemicals

With exposure to soda ash, specialty nutrition, and battery materials, Tata Chemicals is recognized for its strong R & D backing and its role in emerging sectors, particularly lithium battery materials.

