Watch: Train Waits 2 Hours As Elephant Gives Birth On Track In Jharkhand. Internet Calls It 'Heartwarming'
The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral for all the right reasons, offering a powerful reminder of peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.Also Read | Indian Railways' new rules from 1 July: Tatkal booking, fare hike, more changes
The heartwarming video shows the elephant delivering her calf near the tracks, as passengers and railway staff patiently waited and watched. Once the mother and baby were ready, they slowly made their way back into the forest, unharmed and undisturbed.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), praising the sensitivity shown by officials and celebrating the moment as an example of“human-animal harmonious existence.”
“Beyond the news of human-animal conflicts, happy to share this example of human-animal harmonious existence. A train in Jharkhand waited for two hours as an elephant delivered her calf. The video shows how the two later walked on happily,” he wrote.Also Read | Indian Railways launches RailOne app: Here's everything you need to know
The minister also used the opportunity to spotlight the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Environment and Indian Railways to protect wildlife. He noted that over 110 sensitive wildlife corridors have been identified by surveying 3,500 km of railway tracks across the country, areas now under continuous monitoring to reduce accidents and enable safe animal movement.
“It is lovely to see the efforts producing such heart-warming results. Special kudos to Jharkhand forest officials for their sensitivity, which helped the elephant deliver her young one,” Mr Yadav added.Also Read | New video of 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra with BJP's Muraleedharan fuels controversy
The video has been widely shared on social media, with users applauding the rail staff and forest officials for showing empathy and patience.
A user wrote,“Salute to the train driver who stopped at the right moment and saved both mother and her calf.”
Another user wrote,“Truly heartwarming to see such coordination and compassion. Hats off to the dedicated team of foresters, the railways, and the public who showed such patience and understanding. This is how we protect both nature and humanity-together.”
“Really heartwarming, kudos to the whole team,” the third user wrote on X.
