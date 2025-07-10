Bihar Voter List Row: SC Allows EC To Continue Drive, Urges It To Accept Aadhaar, Voter ID, For Enumeration

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on July 10 allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The top court, however, asked the poll panel to consider using the Aadhaar card, the Election card, and the ration card to enumerate voters during the exercise.

The SC bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, heard the batch of petitions challenging the controversial exercise that began in a poll-bound state on June 25.

The top court has agreed to examine the petitions on July 28 again raising objections to the timing and manner of SIR being conducted. The court granted the Election Commission ime to file its response by July 21.

“We are of the considered view that the matter needs hearing before the appropriate Court on 28th July 2025. Meanwhile, the counter affidavit will be filed by the election commission within one week from today and the rejoinder if any will be filed before 28th July 2025,” the court said.

The Court did not pass any interim order in the case which means the exercise will continue in Bihar as it is.

“An important question has been raised in these bunch of petitions before this court which goes to the very root of functioning of a republic that is our country. The question is of the right to vote,” the court said.

The poll panel's exercise had triggered a political storm. The opposition Congress has dubbed it 'a rigging attempt' orchestrated by the Election Commission under instructions from the ruling regime.

At least ten petitions by political parties, individuals, and civil society groups were filed in the Supreme Court against what those opposing it call a 'blatantly unconstitutional' exercise.

