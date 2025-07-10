Eliatra Launches Coretex Axiom: Secure On-Premise AI That Keeps Enterprise Data Under Full Control

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Eliatra, a leading provider of OpenSearch solutions and enterprise-grade search technology, today announced the launch of Coretex Axiom, a breakthrough AI-powered platform that enables organizations to extract value from their documents while retaining full control over data privacy and regulatory compliance.

"Businesses no longer have to choose between powerful AI and full control over their data," explains Jochen Kressin, Director and co-founder of Eliatra. "Coretex Axiom delivers intelligent document processing without sending sensitive information outside the organization's secure infrastructure."

Unlocking AI Potential Without Compromising Data Control

As AI capabilities advance, organizations face increasing pressure to innovate while ensuring compliance with data protection standards. This challenge is particularly acute when data processing occurs outside organizational infrastructure, creating concerns about data sovereignty and control.

Coretex Axiom solves this challenge by bringing AI capabilities entirely on-premise. This ensures that all document processing, enrichment, and analysis remain within the organization's IT environment - enabling full compliance, enhanced security, and rapid access to business-critical insights.

Key Benefits



Data Sovereignty : All processing remains on-premise - data never leaves the organization.

Real-Time Decision Making : Extract actionable insights from documents instantly.

Compliance-First Architecture : Aligns with data protection frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Advanced Document Retrieval : Powered by OpenSearch's vector search functionality. Full AI Transparency : No reliance on black-box APIs - total operational control.

Designed for Regulated and Security-Focused Industries

Coretex Axiom is purpose-built for organizations operating under strict regulatory obligations and high-security standards, including:



Financial Services : Protecting customer data and financial records in compliance with PCI DSS and SOX.

Healthcare Organizations : Processing medical data and patient records under HIPAA guidelines.

Government Agencies : Securing sensitive operational and classified information.

Legal Firms : Maintaining confidentiality and attorney-client privilege. SaaS Providers : Delivering enhanced security for enterprise clients in multi-tenant environments.

Technology and Architecture

Built on Apache NiFi and leveraging OpenSearch's advanced vector search capabilities, Coretex Axiom supports flexible and scalable processing across varied enterprise workloads. The platform enables:



Comprehensive Data Ingestion : Handles documents of any size or format.

AI-Based Enrichment : Extracts metadata, classifies content, and enhances understanding.

Real-Time Processing : Delivers accurate, context-aware insights without delay. Secure Deployment : Operates entirely within the customer's infrastructure, supporting existing IT and compliance frameworks.

Meeting Market Demand for Secure AI

As organizations increasingly recognize the strategic importance of maintaining data control while embracing AI innovation, solutions like Coretex Axiom are positioned to capture significant market share. The platform addresses growing concerns about data privacy, regulatory compliance, and the risks associated with cloud-based AI processing.

The launch comes at a time when businesses are seeking alternatives to cloud-based AI solutions that require sensitive data to leave organizational boundaries. Coretex Axiom's on-premise approach eliminates these concerns while delivering the AI capabilities modern businesses require.

Join the Coretex Axiom Waitlist

Organizations ready to modernize their document intelligence capabilities while retaining full control over their data can now join the Coretex Axiom waitlist. Early access participants will be among the first to experience the next generation of secure, on-premise AI.

To learn more or schedule a consultation with Eliatra's AI team, visit eliatra/coretex-axiom or contact the team directly.

About Eliatra Eliatra is a leading provider of OpenSearch solutions, offering enterprise-grade support, professional services, and custom development for organizations worldwide. As a founding member of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, Eliatra plays a key role in shaping the future of open-source search technology. Its product suite includes advanced solutions for modern search and analytics environments - from managed OpenSearch hosting to secure, AI-powered platforms.

Media Contact

Gemma Caesar

EMAIL: ...

WWW: eliatra

Address: 77 Lower Camden Street Dublin, D02 XE80, Ireland.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Gajura