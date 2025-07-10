Mission Telecom Launches New, Affordable & High-Speed Wireless Plan To Support Schools & Libraries As E-Rate Program Faces Deep Cuts

New "Mission-Connect" plan, now available for a limited time, slashes costs and red tape to keep schools and libraries connected for just $7 a month

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom , a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity, announced the launch of "Mission-Connect" today, a new plan to provide schools and libraries with an affordable, unlimited 4G/5G wireless solution starting at just $7 a month. The Mission-Connect plan is just $84 a year for service for people who sign-up before August 1, and aims to keep schools and libraries connected, as Congress and President Trump are likely to cut E-Rate funds that provided Wi-Fi hotspots.

More than 800,000 students, especially the low-income and rural students most impacted by the digital divide, could lose internet access for school if Congress and President Trump end the E-rate funding. Last year alone, school districts received $27.5 million for Wi-Fi hotspots. Nearly 20,000 schools and districts are applying for this funding, but they are unsure if they will get any support as school gets ready to start.

"Mission Telecom believes that every student and family deserves high-speed, affordable internet to do homework, stay connected for school, and gain access to education and economic opportunity," said Mark Colwell, Director of Broadband Operations at Mission Telecom. "Mission-Connect is designed to bridge the digital divide, offering schools and libraries a dependable and affordable E-rate alternative with no strings attached, hidden fees, or complex paperwork for their students and patrons."

Affordable Pricing : As a nonprofit, Mission Telecom offers services at rates significantly below market value, ensuring a budget-friendly option that is 65% off traditional pricing for just $7 a month.

Nationwide Coverage : Through a partnership with T-Mobile, the program provides access to America's largest and fastest 5G network, ensuring reliable connectivity across the country.

Simplified Implementation : Schools and libraries can bypass the typical E-Rate paperwork and red tape, streamlining the process of securing broadband services. Secure and Compliant : The service includes Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA)-compliant content filtering, safeguarding students while they access online educational resources.

The Mission-Connect plan is available now for applications until August 1, 2025. Schools and libraries interested in ensuring continuous connectivity are encouraged to apply.

Mission Telecom recently announced that they are a selected service provider of Computer 4 People's $149 Shield 5G Home Hotspot , slashing typical hardware costs by nearly 70% and providing reliable broadband internet to qualifying low-income households for just $14.89 a month.

For more information or to apply, please visit: missiontelecom .

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level.

SOURCE Mission Telecom

