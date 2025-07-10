403
Indo-Romanian Ties Deepen As HITS Launches 21St Century Studio And Celebrates Cultural Diplomacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/New Delhi, 10 July 2025: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) marked a significant milestone in strengthening Indo-Romanian relations by hosting a distinguished lecture and inaugurating the 21st Century Studio at its Chennai campus. The event represented a step forward in international collaboration and cultural exchange between the two countries.
The highlight of the event was the lecture "Bridging Cultures: Romania's Contribution to the World and the Indo-Romanian Friendship," delivered by Chief Guest Her Excellency Ms. Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India. The day also featured the inauguration of the state-of-the-art 21st Century Video Studio, aimed at advancing the creative industries, video production, and media education at HITS.
The event was attended by Dr. Vijay Mehta, Honorary Consul General of Romania for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Strategic Global Advisor, filmmaker, and social activist. Dr. Ashok George Verghese, Pro Chancellor Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science and and Mr. Enid Verghese Jacob, Deputy Director, Hindustan Institute of Technology were also present at the event.
Her Excellency Ms. Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India, said: "Today's event clearly reflects the spirit of Indo-Romanian friendship. The cultural bridges we build through education and creative collaboration will strengthen our nations' ties for years to come. Romania is proud to partner with HITS in guiding young minds who will help shape our shared future. Let us build bridges of knowledge and creativity and share ideas across borders."
Dr. Ashok George Verghese, Pro Chancellor of HITS said:“We are deeply honored by the presence of Her Excellency Ms. Sena Latif. Her distinguished lecture today reaffirms our belief in the strength of cultural diplomacy and the power of cross-cultural exchange. Celebrations like the“Namaste India” festival in Romania and the International Day of Yoga are not merely events they are bridges between hearts, nations, and disciplines.”
The partnership, developed through HITS' School of Liberal & Creative Arts (SLiCA), Department of Visual Communication, aims to provide new learning opportunities in creative and liberal arts education. This collaboration is expected to support student exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and academic projects that will benefit academic communities in both Romania and India.
About Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a premier institution of higher education located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, is dedicated to fostering a culture of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1985, HITS has grown to become a renowned center for learning, research, and sports, earning the prestigious "Deemed to be University" status from the UGC in 2008.
