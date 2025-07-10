403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea's Tax Revenue Sees Notable Increase
(MENAFN) South Korea's tax income saw a notable increase in the first five months of 2025, driven by stronger corporate and income tax collections, according to government figures released Thursday.
Data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance showed that tax revenue reached 172.3 trillion won ($125.6 billion) between January and May—marking a 21.3 trillion won ($15.5 billion) rise compared to the same period last year.
Total government income—which includes both tax and non-tax sources—hit 279.8 trillion won ($204.0 billion), reflecting an annual increase of 21.6 trillion won ($15.8 billion).
On the spending side, total expenditures rose by 4.9 trillion won ($3.6 billion) year-on-year, amounting to 315.3 trillion won ($229.9 billion) during the five-month stretch.
Despite the revenue gains, the managed fiscal balance—which excludes the social security fund—showed a deficit of 54.2 trillion won ($39.5 billion) during the same period.
As of the end of May, South Korea’s central government debt had risen by 19.9 trillion won ($14.5 billion) from the previous month, standing at 1,217.8 trillion won ($887.0 billion).
Data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance showed that tax revenue reached 172.3 trillion won ($125.6 billion) between January and May—marking a 21.3 trillion won ($15.5 billion) rise compared to the same period last year.
Total government income—which includes both tax and non-tax sources—hit 279.8 trillion won ($204.0 billion), reflecting an annual increase of 21.6 trillion won ($15.8 billion).
On the spending side, total expenditures rose by 4.9 trillion won ($3.6 billion) year-on-year, amounting to 315.3 trillion won ($229.9 billion) during the five-month stretch.
Despite the revenue gains, the managed fiscal balance—which excludes the social security fund—showed a deficit of 54.2 trillion won ($39.5 billion) during the same period.
As of the end of May, South Korea’s central government debt had risen by 19.9 trillion won ($14.5 billion) from the previous month, standing at 1,217.8 trillion won ($887.0 billion).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment