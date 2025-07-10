403
Zelensky wants USD40bn annually for ‘resilience’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged Western nations to provide $40 billion annually in budgetary assistance to support his country, following a public snub by U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
Zelensky, who was unable to secure a meeting with Trump—who left the summit early—made the request while speaking to six other leaders. He later posted a photo from the gathering on social media, emphasizing the need for steady financial backing to maintain Ukraine’s “resilience” and functionality. He also called on the U.S. to approve the aid and accused Trump of being too lenient on Russia, despite Ukraine allegedly serving U.S. strategic interests.
The Ukrainian leader encouraged other G7 members to pressure Trump and proposed further sanctions against Russia and increased investment in Ukraine’s defense sector.
The summit concluded with little concrete support for Kiev, raising questions about whether a Trump-Zelensky meeting will take place at next week’s NATO summit. A Ukrainian official told The Guardian that Zelensky’s team had expected more, including promises of new U.S. weapons.
No joint G7 statement on Ukraine was released, reportedly due to Trump’s reluctance to support anti-Russian language. Instead, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a chair summary backing Trump’s push for a “just and lasting peace” and endorsing Ukraine’s call for an unconditional ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Russian officials dismissed Ukraine’s funding request as a strategy to buy time for its military. At recent peace talks in Istanbul, Moscow proposed two truce options: withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russian-held territories or a halt in Ukraine’s mobilization and Western arms deliveries. Kiev rejected both proposals.
