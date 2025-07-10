403
Fidan Awaits Joining Türkiye-ASEAN Meeting
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, to take part in the 7th Trilateral Meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership.
This event is scheduled within the framework of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, taking place from July 10 to 11, according to Turkish diplomatic officials.
The trilateral gathering will feature Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who represents the current ASEAN chair, alongside ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn.
During the meeting, Fidan is anticipated to emphasize that the Asia-Pacific region is situated "at the heart of geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges."
Moreover, Fidan will affirm that Ankara is vigilantly observing developments in the area and advocates for effective multilateralism.
He will stress that Türkiye prioritizes collaboration, inclusiveness, and dialogue with nations in the region, grounded on mutual advantages and shared objectives, in alignment with the country’s Asia Anew Initiative.
Additionally, Fidan is expected to convey Türkiye's willingness to engage in collective efforts on pressing issues such as natural calamities, transnational crime, development, disruptions in trade supply chains, poverty, and food security.
He will also highlight Türkiye's consistent diplomatic principles and approach to addressing regional conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Gaza.
