Lavrov Anticipates Visiting North Korea for Talks

2025-07-10 05:45:00
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to embark on a three-day trip to North Korea starting this Friday, according to a statement by ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova shared at a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday that Lavrov will engage in discussions as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the foreign ministry leaders of both nations.

In a related announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that during Lavrov’s stay in Pyongyang, he will present a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Each time our high-ranking officials, especially the head of the Foreign Ministry department, visit Pyongyang, they convey a message from Putin to the country's leadership," Peskov explained.

A North Korean state media outlet, independently verified Lavrov’s visit and noted that he is expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.

According to reports, Lavrov might also hold a courtesy meeting with Kim Jong Un, where they may discuss a potential forthcoming visit by the North Korean leader to Russia.

However, Peskov clarified that no plans are currently in place for reciprocal visits between the Russian and North Korean heads of state.

"There are currently no such plans for the near future. When they emerge, we'll inform everyone," he stated.

