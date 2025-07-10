403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian army hits Ukraine’s defense industry
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces had carried out a coordinated series of strikes on Ukraine’s defense industry infrastructure. The operation used high-precision missiles and drones launched from air, land, and sea platforms, targeting sites in the Kiev Region and areas of the Zaporozhye Region under Ukrainian control.
According to the ministry, all intended targets were successfully destroyed.
In response, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported on social media that over 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched at multiple regions including Odessa, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, and Nikolaev, resulting in at least 15 deaths and 75 injuries. He called on the US and Europe to respond appropriately, labeling the strikes as acts of terrorism.
Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua, citing military sources, reported that an ammunition depot in the Kiev Region was among the targets hit. It also claimed a dormitory belonging to an aviation institute in Kiev was damaged.
Footage shared on social media captured at least four large explosions in the Ukrainian capital, visible from several kilometers away.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klimenko stated that the attacks caused significant damage to buildings, educational facilities, and critical infrastructure.
Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian military sites in recent weeks, citing a surge in Ukrainian drone assaults inside Russian territory. Moscow claims its strikes are strictly focused on military targets and not aimed at civilians, and accuses Kiev of trying to sabotage ongoing peace negotiations.
According to the ministry, all intended targets were successfully destroyed.
In response, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported on social media that over 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched at multiple regions including Odessa, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, and Nikolaev, resulting in at least 15 deaths and 75 injuries. He called on the US and Europe to respond appropriately, labeling the strikes as acts of terrorism.
Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua, citing military sources, reported that an ammunition depot in the Kiev Region was among the targets hit. It also claimed a dormitory belonging to an aviation institute in Kiev was damaged.
Footage shared on social media captured at least four large explosions in the Ukrainian capital, visible from several kilometers away.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klimenko stated that the attacks caused significant damage to buildings, educational facilities, and critical infrastructure.
Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian military sites in recent weeks, citing a surge in Ukrainian drone assaults inside Russian territory. Moscow claims its strikes are strictly focused on military targets and not aimed at civilians, and accuses Kiev of trying to sabotage ongoing peace negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment