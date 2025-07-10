403
Human Rights Watch Calls on S. Korea to End Forced Retirement
(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on South Korea to eliminate age-based employment discrimination, specifically targeting the policy that forces workers to retire at age 60.
In a detailed 72-page report released Tuesday, HRW identified the mandatory retirement age and the peak wage system as key factors discriminating against older employees.
Currently, workers are compelled to leave their jobs upon turning 60 and, if rehired, receive only half of their previous salary. Additionally, employers can start cutting wages for older staff as early as three to five years before their enforced retirement.
HRW recommends that the South Korean government abolish both the compulsory retirement age and the wage reduction system. The group also urges a thorough reevaluation of re-employment practices and social security programs for older workers.
Although these policies were intended to enable older employees to work until 60 while supporting job opportunities for younger generations, HRW concludes the disadvantages for older workers significantly outweigh any benefits.
The organization advocates for alternative approaches that are less detrimental, such as investing in professional development to support older workers and offering subsidies to businesses hiring younger employees.
The report highlights that these policies disproportionately impact women more than men.
“South Korea’s laws and policies to protect older workers from age discrimination actually do the exact opposite,” said Bridget Sleap, senior researcher on the rights of older people at HRW.
“They deny older workers the opportunity to continue working in their main jobs, pay them less, and push them into lower-paid, precarious work, all just because of their age. The government should stop punishing workers for getting older,” she added.
