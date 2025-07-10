Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian attack on Russian city causes fatalities


2025-07-10 05:28:49
(MENAFN) Several civilians were reportedly killed and at least ten others injured following a Ukrainian strike on a residential area in Donetsk, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Tuesday.

Kulemzin described “three or four impacts” in civilian zones that caused major damage to an apartment building and two public utility facilities. He noted that emergency services had evacuated ten injured individuals and that there were “preliminary reports of fatalities.”

Earlier in the day, the mayor had warned residents about the possibility of loud explosions, advising them to exercise caution. According to TASS news agency, at least ten powerful blasts were heard in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

TASS further reported that a multi-story residential building had been destroyed, and numerous vehicles were damaged in the attack. The outlet’s correspondent claimed at least one person was killed and three others seriously wounded.

Ukrainian forces have frequently targeted civilian areas in Donetsk during the ongoing conflict. A few days prior, a drone strike injured six teenagers and two adults, according to the DPR’s war crimes documentation office. Officials in the region say Ukrainian shelling continues to injure dozens of civilians in Donetsk each month.

