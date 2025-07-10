Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow claims US delaying discussions with Russia

Moscow claims US delaying discussions with Russia


2025-07-10 05:24:03
(MENAFN) The United States has postponed scheduled diplomatic talks with Russia that were intended to ease tensions and restore the functioning of embassies in both countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Monday.

The talks were part of an ongoing series of high-level consultations between Washington and Moscow, which had resumed earlier this year following years of strained relations after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The first two meetings took place on February 18 in Riyadh and on February 27 in Istanbul. These discussions covered a broad agenda, including the reestablishment of embassy operations, improving visa processes, addressing the Ukraine crisis, and exploring post-conflict economic cooperation.

The next round of discussions was scheduled to be held in Moscow. However, Zakharova stated on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel that the meeting was called off at the request of the American side. “As of today, the next meeting... has been canceled at the initiative of the American negotiators,” she said, without elaborating on the reasons provided by Washington.

Zakharova expressed hope that the delay would not be prolonged.

Since returning to office earlier this year, President Donald Trump has pushed to revive dialogue with Russia, in contrast to the near-total diplomatic freeze under former President Joe Biden. Russian officials have responded positively to Trump’s efforts and reiterated their willingness to restore normal diplomatic relations.

MENAFN10072025000045015687ID1109783362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search