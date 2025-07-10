403
Moscow claims US delaying discussions with Russia
(MENAFN) The United States has postponed scheduled diplomatic talks with Russia that were intended to ease tensions and restore the functioning of embassies in both countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Monday.
The talks were part of an ongoing series of high-level consultations between Washington and Moscow, which had resumed earlier this year following years of strained relations after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The first two meetings took place on February 18 in Riyadh and on February 27 in Istanbul. These discussions covered a broad agenda, including the reestablishment of embassy operations, improving visa processes, addressing the Ukraine crisis, and exploring post-conflict economic cooperation.
The next round of discussions was scheduled to be held in Moscow. However, Zakharova stated on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel that the meeting was called off at the request of the American side. “As of today, the next meeting... has been canceled at the initiative of the American negotiators,” she said, without elaborating on the reasons provided by Washington.
Zakharova expressed hope that the delay would not be prolonged.
Since returning to office earlier this year, President Donald Trump has pushed to revive dialogue with Russia, in contrast to the near-total diplomatic freeze under former President Joe Biden. Russian officials have responded positively to Trump’s efforts and reiterated their willingness to restore normal diplomatic relations.
