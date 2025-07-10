Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases

"This year has created real uncertainty for many federal workers," said Christopher Lee , Founder and Retirement Planner at Independence Benefits. "From VERA and VSIP offers to adverse market conditions, employees are facing decisions they've never had to make before. We help them evaluate their options with clarity."

The firm has seen a noticeable increase in demand from agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Social Security Administration (SSA), U.S. Postal Service (USPS), and Department of Defense (DoD), where many employees are exploring early-out offers or preparing for standard retirement.

Each consultation includes an individualized review of:



FERS pension estimates and survivor benefit elections

TSP withdrawal and rollover strategies tailored to income needs

Social Security filing timelines and long-term impact FEGLI comparisons and alternative insurance options

"We break it down step-by-step, without pressure," Lee added. "The goal is clarity, not sales."

Unlike group-sponsored programs, Independence Benefits operates independently and is not affiliated with any specific insurance carrier or government agency. This allows for education-first support designed to help federal employees navigate benefit choices with confidence.

The firm has also released a library of planning tools and content for those nearing their Minimum Retirement Age (MRA) or evaluating early-out programs such as VSIP and VERA .

To learn more or request a retirement consultation, users can visit:

About Independence Benefits

Independence Benefits is an independent retirement services firm focused on the needs of federal employees. Based in Florence, Alabama, the firm offers one-on-one consultations that include pension reviews, insurance comparisons, TSP withdrawal strategies, and timeline planning. All services are delivered by licensed professionals and structured to provide educational, neutral guidance.

