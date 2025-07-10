Portuguese Citizenship Law Reforms To Be Delayed

Portugal's potential citizenship law reforms are set for a delay

Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club

Portugal delays citizenship law reforms to September, postponing debate on proposals to extend residency requirements from five to ten years.

- Paul StannardLISBON, PORTUGAL, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proposed changes to Portugal's citizenship and residency laws, closely watched by Golden Visa investors and international families, have been postponed until at least September, according to legal immigration sources.The draft proposal, which includes extending the residency requirement for citizenship from five to ten years (or seven years for CPLP nationals), was initially due to be debated by the Assembly of the Republic on 16 July.Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club , said:"Following discussions on July 9, 2025, with some of our legal and immigration experts, we now know that the government proposal for changes to Portugal's citizenship and residency laws is being pushed back to September.“At that point, it will then have to go through a rigorous process of scrutiny, discussion, and debate in parliament before it can be put into law.“This postponement provides a level of comfort for individuals and families already planning to obtain either a D-Visa or Golden Visa residency-by-investment in Portugal.“It is also important to note that there have been no legal changes introduced, and Portugal has a long-standing tradition of not applying immigration law retroactively.“So those who act now are best placed to benefit from the existing opportunity to apply for permanent citizenship after five years of the Golden Visa and show intent before any future changes may occur to extend that to 10 years.”The postponement provides a temporary reprieve for applicants looking to finalise their Golden Visa investment or residency plans under the current legislation.Legal experts advise that those who show a clear intent to complete their application ahead of any changes are better positioned to secure existing benefits.Paul Sheedy, special advisor at the Portugal Future Fund – an alternative investment fund approved under the Golden Visa programme – stressed the importance of early action:"This is an opportunity for people who have shown intent to complete their Portugal Golden Visa application and investment in a sensible fashion. We have many investors who are already a long way down the line, in terms of their application and investment consideration, and should now be able to complete their application and investment in good time," Sheedy stated.The Portugal Golden Visa continues to attract non-EU investors by offering residency and a route to EU citizenship in exchange for qualifying investments. Visa holders enjoy the right to reside in Portugal and travel visa-free across the 29 countries in the Schengen Area.The programme requires only seven days of stay per year in Portugal, offering flexibility unmatched by standard D-Visas, which mandate longer stays of 183 consecutive days or eight months annually.Golden Visa applications can include spouses, dependent children, and dependent parents, making it a popular choice for family migration planning.To address investor questions and provide legal clarity, Portugal Pathways will host a live webinar titled "Securing Portugal's Golden Visa in 2025" on 22 July 2025, featuring expert insight from fund managers and legal professionals.Click here to register.

