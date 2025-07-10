403
China Criticizes U.S. Tariff Decision
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China firmly objected to the United States’ decision to impose a 50% tariff on copper imports, citing what the U.S. described as a “national security assessment.”
During a live-streamed briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed China’s disapproval of escalating trade disputes.
“We believe that trade wars and tariff wars have no winners and protectionism benefits no one,” she stated.
Mao emphasized that China’s stance on such economic actions remains “very clear and consistent.” She reiterated Beijing’s disapproval of intertwining politics with trade, stating, “We oppose politicizing economic and trade issues.”
The remarks came in reaction to an announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who declared plans to introduce tariffs ranging from 20% to 30% on imports from multiple countries beginning August 1.
According to Truth Social, Trump’s personal platform, he declared, "I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT."
Trump emphasized copper's significance in various defense and technological sectors, including semiconductors, aircraft, naval vessels, ammunition, data infrastructure, lithium-ion batteries, radar, missile defense, and advanced weaponry.
He highlighted its role in national defense, stating it is “the second most widely used material by the US Department of Defense.”
He also criticized previous administrations, asking: “Why did our foolish (and SLEEPY!) ‘Leaders’ decimate this important Industry?”
China’s response suggests that the newly proposed tariffs may deepen tensions between the two global powers and fuel further uncertainty in international trade relations.
