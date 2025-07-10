403
Guru Dutt's Centenary Year To Be Celebrated With Nationwide Retrospective & 4K Restored Premiere Of Pyaasa & His Other Classics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025: As part of the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, cinema lovers across India are in for a special treat. Ultra Media and Entertainment will curate a retrospective of Guru Dutt's timeless classics in theatres across India from 8th to 10th August. Alongside Pyaasa, audiences will also be treated to the restored versions of Guru Dutt's other celebrated works, including Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz. This will provide the new generation with an opportunity to experience his cinematic brilliance on the big screen.
The meticulous restoration of Pyaasa & his other films has been undertaken by NFDC-NFAI, hence preserving their lyrical beauty and soulful storytelling for years to come.
Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, who holds the rights to these films, said, "Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen."
Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, "Restoring Guru Dutt's films goes far beyond reviving old reels. it's about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema. These films are restored as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, ensuring that Guru Dutt's timeless vision continues to resonate with audiences, now and for years to come."
This centenary retrospective, diligently curated by Ultra Media, is a tribute to the maestro and promises to be a rare opportunity for cinephiles to revisit the timeless vision and poetic storytelling that made Guru Dutt one of Indian cinema's greatest legends.
