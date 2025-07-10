Araz-Nakhchivan Futsal Team's Champions League Match Schedule Revealed

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The schedule for Araz-Nakhchivan matches in the F group of the UEFA Futsal Champions League Qualifying Round has been announced, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Futsal Federation.

On August 27th at 19:00, Araz-Nakhchivan will face Sparta Belfast from Northern Ireland in Linz at the NMS Sports Hall.

On August 28th at 19:00, PYF from Scotland will compete against Araz-Nakhchivan at the same venue in Linz.

Finally, on August 30th at 21:30, Ljuti rom Austria will play against Araz-Nakhchivan in Linz at the NMS Sports Hall.

Note that all these matches will be held in Austria.

The UEFA Futsal Champions League is an annual futsal competition for European club teams organized by UEFA.

It was founded as the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2001 and replaced the Futsal European Clubs Championship, an unofficial competition held since 1984.

The final of the first edition was played in a single game in Lisbon, while the following four editions were decided over two legs. Since 2006–07, the winner has been decided through a final four tournament.

In 2018, the tournament was rebranded as UEFA Futsal Champions League.