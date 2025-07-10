Baku Court Holds Trial Of Armenian Nationals Accused Of War Crimes
A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex in the criminal case against citizens of the Armenian Republic accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.
The hearing is being conducted under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. In the previous session, victims testified, recounting acts of violence and atrocities.
The accused are being tried for a wide range of grave charges, including genocide, torture, deportation, military robbery, and deliberate killings, all stemming from illegal actions carried out by Armenian armed forces and illegal formations associated with the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” during their occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
Fifteen individuals are currently on trial:
Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan
Arkadi Arshavir Ghukasyan
Bako Sahaki Sahakyan
Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan
David Azatini Manukyan
Davit Klimi Babayan
Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan
Vasili Ivani Beglaryan
Erik Roberti Ghazaryan
Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan
Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan
Levon Romiki Balayan
Madat Arakelovich Babayan
Garik Grigori Martirosyan
Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan
The charges span across multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:
Article 100: Planning and waging an aggressive war
Article 103: Genocide
Article 105: Destruction of population
Article 107: Forced displacement
Article 113: Torture
Article 115–116: Violations of war laws and customs
Article 214–1: Terrorism and financing of terrorism
Article 277: Assassination of state or public figures
Article 278–279: Forcible seizure of power and creation of illegal armed groups
And other related articles covering crimes such as slavery, enforced disappearances, mercenarism, and illegal arms trade.
The case is regarded as one of the most comprehensive legal actions taken by Azerbaijan against individuals implicated in crimes during the occupation period. The trial continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
