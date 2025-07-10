Baku Court Holds Trial Of Armenian Nationals Accused Of War Crimes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex in the criminal case against citizens of the Armenian Republic accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The hearing is being conducted under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. In the previous session, victims testified, recounting acts of violence and atrocities.

The accused are being tried for a wide range of grave charges, including genocide, torture, deportation, military robbery, and deliberate killings, all stemming from illegal actions carried out by Armenian armed forces and illegal formations associated with the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” during their occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Fifteen individuals are currently on trial:



Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan

Arkadi Arshavir Ghukasyan

Bako Sahaki Sahakyan

Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan

David Azatini Manukyan

Davit Klimi Babayan

Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan

Vasili Ivani Beglaryan

Erik Roberti Ghazaryan

Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan

Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan

Levon Romiki Balayan

Madat Arakelovich Babayan

Garik Grigori Martirosyan Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan

The charges span across multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:



Article 100: Planning and waging an aggressive war

Article 103: Genocide

Article 105: Destruction of population

Article 107: Forced displacement

Article 113: Torture

Article 115–116: Violations of war laws and customs

Article 214–1: Terrorism and financing of terrorism

Article 277: Assassination of state or public figures

Article 278–279: Forcible seizure of power and creation of illegal armed groups And other related articles covering crimes such as slavery, enforced disappearances, mercenarism, and illegal arms trade.

The case is regarded as one of the most comprehensive legal actions taken by Azerbaijan against individuals implicated in crimes during the occupation period. The trial continues.