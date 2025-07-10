Neotech Metals Corp Engages Munich Miningpartners Gmbh

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) -(CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (or) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Munich MiningPartners GmbH ("MMP") to provide marketing and investor relations services in Europe.

MMP, based in Frankfurt, Germany, will work to increase investor awareness of Neotech in Europe. Under the terms of these agreements, MMP and NTMC will provide a combination of: content creation, web development, digital marketing mainly via google ads and similar platforms, publication services, media buying and distribution. Services under the agreement will be performed by Peter Krah based in Hauptstrasse 82, Floh-Seligenthal, Germany and reachable at ... and +49 176 99096054 engagement, which begins July 10, 2025, is on a month-to-month basis set at $28,500 per month. All fees and expenses will be paid from working capital. MMP is at arm's length from the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Marketing efforts are to commence immediately. The engagement with MMP and NTMC is subject to the company's filing requirements with the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of rare earth element and rare metals projects, including the apatite-hosted rare earth project, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 kilometres from the Otter Rapids 180-megawatt hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100 per cent wholly owned.

Contact Information

Reagan Glazier, CEO and Director

...

+1 403-815-6663

