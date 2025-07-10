403
Philippines Voices Concern Over US Tariffs, Confirms Ongoing Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (KUNA) -- The Philippines expressed on Thursday concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 20 percent tariff on all Filipino exports to the US starting August 1.
Manila described the move as troubling and announced it will send an official delegation to Washington next week to negotiate a reduction.
Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President on Investment and Economic Affairs, said in a press conference that the tariff hike-from 17 percent to 20 percent-came unexpectedly, despite earlier positive negotiations.
Go noted that the new rate is the second-lowest in Southeast Asia after Singapore's 10 percent, and reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to hold talks aimed at reaching a bilateral economic or free trade agreement.
He emphasized the importance of face-to-face discussions and confirmed the delegation will include Secretary of Trade and Industry Cristina Aldeguer-Roque and her deputies Perry Rodolfo and Allan Gepty. The visit was planned before the tariff announcement.
Go hinted the US move may be a negotiation tactic but gave no details, stressing the Philippines remains open to dialogue.
He added that most key exports to the US, especially semiconductors and electronics, remain exempt due to American national security and supply chain concerns.
President Trump recently announced the new tariff as part of a broader retaliatory measure also targeting Brazil, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Brunei. (end)
