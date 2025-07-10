403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, China Fms Agree To Seek Stable Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 10 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, reaffirming the importance of promoting stable and constructive bilateral relations during talks held on the sidelines of ASEAN-related gatherings, Kyodo News reported.
At the outset, Iwaya welcomed progress on certain contentious issues between the two countries and conveyed his hope for deepening cooperation within a strategic and mutually beneficial framework, according to the Japanese news agency's account of the meeting.
The bilateral discussion took place alongside various Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events, offering both parties an opportunity to reaffirm diplomatic priorities and engage in constructive dialogue amid evolving regional dynamics and geopolitical challenges.
Highlighting the gravity of current international developments, Iwaya emphasized the shared global responsibilities of Japan and China and underscored the importance of enhanced communication to fulfill their respective roles and contribute to global and regional stability.
Wang responded by affirming Beijing's commitment to the healthy and stable advancement of bilateral ties, referencing recent improvements such as the lifting of China's seafood import ban imposed following Japan's Fukushima-related treated wastewater discharge in 2023. (end)
mk
At the outset, Iwaya welcomed progress on certain contentious issues between the two countries and conveyed his hope for deepening cooperation within a strategic and mutually beneficial framework, according to the Japanese news agency's account of the meeting.
The bilateral discussion took place alongside various Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events, offering both parties an opportunity to reaffirm diplomatic priorities and engage in constructive dialogue amid evolving regional dynamics and geopolitical challenges.
Highlighting the gravity of current international developments, Iwaya emphasized the shared global responsibilities of Japan and China and underscored the importance of enhanced communication to fulfill their respective roles and contribute to global and regional stability.
Wang responded by affirming Beijing's commitment to the healthy and stable advancement of bilateral ties, referencing recent improvements such as the lifting of China's seafood import ban imposed following Japan's Fukushima-related treated wastewater discharge in 2023. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment