Occupation Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank


2025-07-10 05:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 10 (KUNA) - At least 30 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, including a female prisoner released in the recent exchange deal.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that the arrests and field investigations were concentrated in most of the West Bank governorates, and included the released detainee Saja Daraghmeh, children, and former prisoners.
The arrests continue while the occupation storms several towns, especially in the Jenin Governorate, and turns homes into military barracks and field investigation centres, said the statement.
Moreover, the statement indicated that the occupation has adopted a series of policies and crimes in the West Bank, most notably field investigations and field executions. (end)
