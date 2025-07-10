Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
20 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur

20 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur


2025-07-10 05:04:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least twenty persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Ramnagar area of Udhampur district of Jammu region on Thursday.

Officials said that a bus bearing registration number JK02AG-7822 suddenly skidded off the road and turned turtle near Highway school, Sunetar.

In this incident twenty People were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby Ramnagar hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Yatra Vehicle Hits Divider In J&K's Udhampur; Driver Injured Two Dead, Three Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Pampore

MENAFN10072025000215011059ID1109783224

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search