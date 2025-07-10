20 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least twenty persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Ramnagar area of Udhampur district of Jammu region on Thursday.

Officials said that a bus bearing registration number JK02AG-7822 suddenly skidded off the road and turned turtle near Highway school, Sunetar.

In this incident twenty People were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby Ramnagar hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

