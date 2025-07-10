CM Omar Says Tourism Bouncing Back In J & K Post Pahalgam Attack
Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Abdullah said there is hope for a new beginning in J&K with tourism“bouncing back” after the terror attack.
“2025 is not an easy year for us. The year can be divided into two parts – before and after the Pahalgam attack. We all see that tourism is bouncing back in J&K. There is a message of hope,” Abdullah said.
People of West Bengal are with J&K, he said, adding that the relationship between the two regions transcends over time in the context of“trust and affection”.
“West Bengal stood with J&K both politically and economically. We offer adventure and destination tourism. On the ground, there is an air of hope of a new beginning,” the chief minister said.Read Also J&K Tourism Bouncing Back, Pilgrims Happy With Situation: CM CM Omar Calls For Promoting MICE Tourism, Cultural Events
Abdullah assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of tourists in J&K.
“I understand everyone's concern after the Pahalgam incident. But please be assured that all necessary steps have been taken. Please listen to the people who have returned from Pahalgam recently,” he said.
The Amarnath yatra is also taking place, and there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of direct flights to J&K, Abdullah said.
“Tourism is bouncing back. I am here in the city (Kolkata) to boost that”, he said.
Tourists are allowed to go to Pahalgam now, he said.
“There are some places where we are conducting security audits. We are working to give tourists a safe and secure destination,” Abdullah added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment