Tradegate Exchange Achieves Record Turnover Of EUR 247.8 Billion For The First Half Of 2025 / Positive Trend Of The Last Five Years Continues
The number of transactions totalled 34,049,979, of which 25,364,537 (EUR 187.7 billion) were in equities. The most traded foreign share was Nvidia with around 913,000 orders executed. The most popular German shares in the rankings were
1) Rheinmetall
2) RENK
3) Hensoldt
for which a total of 1.9 million orders were executed.
The advantages of Tradegate Exchange are obvious. 'No transaction fees, tight spreads, trading hours from 07:30 - 22:00 and free access to real-time stock market prices are convincing reasons for private investors to place their orders on Tradegate Exchange,' says Managing Director Simone Kahnt-Eckner.
About Tradegate Exchange
Tradegate Exchange is a stock exchange specialising in the execution of private investor orders. Trading participants from Germany, Austria, Ireland, Spain and Estonia are currently connected. Around 21,000 securities (shares, bonds, investment funds and certificates) can be traded from 7.30am to 10pm. Orders are generally executed in full. The advantages for private investors: no transaction fees and free access to real-time stock market prices and various indices - also via app. Tradegate Exchange is a 'regulated market within the meaning of MiFID'. More information:
