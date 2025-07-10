Mandela Day Inspires Nashville Youth To Take A Stand For Human Rights Through Art
Hosted in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights, the event will give youth the opportunity to learn about the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela-his courageous fight against apartheid, his message of peace, and his enduring call for unity and human dignity.
Following a short educational presentation, youth will participate in the“Drawn to Freedom” art workshop, where each child will create a unique art piece symbolizing unity and freedom.
“This event gives young people a voice,” said Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights.“It's a space where they can creatively express what freedom means to them and honor Mandela's legacy by standing together for unity.”
The event is free and open to youth and families and will take place at the Church of Scientology, located at 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203.
Mandela Day, celebrated each year on July 18-Nelson Mandela's birthday-calls on people worldwide to take action and make a positive impact in their communities. Organizers of“Drawn to Freedom” hope the event will motivate youth to become advocates for peace, equality, and human rights.
To RSVP or learn more, visit .
