EU Set To Standardize Hand Luggage Rules Across Airlines

Dhaka: Travelers in Europe may soon benefit from more consistent and generous hand luggage allowances, as the European Parliament has voted to simplify carry-on rules across all airlines.

While the proposal still needs approval from EU member states, it aims to eliminate confusing baggage fees and size discrepancies, especially common on budget carriers.

Currently, low-cost airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet only allow a small under-seat bag for free, with differing size limits that often catch travelers off guard.

The new regulation would guarantee one cabin bag up to 100 cm in size (around 40 inches) and weighing no more than 7 kg (15.4 lbs), plus a personal item no larger than 40 x 30 x 15 cm-roughly the size of a small backpack.

If passed, the rule will apply to all flights within the EU and those arriving from or departing to non-EU countries.

Meanwhile, some changes are already underway. Airlines for Europe (A4E), representing major EU carriers, announced its members will adopt the standard size for under-seat bags (40 x 30 x 15 cm).

Ryanair also confirmed it is updating its policy, expanding its small bag limit to 40 x 30 x 20 cm in the coming weeks.

