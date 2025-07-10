Cavendish Hydrogen Appoints Chief Commercial Officer To Accelerate Growth And Drive Sales
OSLO, Norway, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Oslo Børs ticker: CAVEN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nils Jacob Haaning as new Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. Haaning will be a member of the executive management team and report directly to the CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen, Robert Borin.
Mr. Haaning has extensive senior leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Bactoforce since 2012. His background includes strong commercial, sales, and business development expertise from roles at Siemens Wind Power and Ørsted, where he played a key role in building up sales across Europe and the UK.
"I am thrilled to welcome Nils Jacob to the team. His deep experience and proven track record in driving sales and business development will be of significant value to Cavendish Hydrogen in accelerating our growth. I am confident that Nils Jacob will be an instrumental addition to our executive management team driving our vision to end emissions from mobility," says Robert Borin, CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen.
For additional information, please contact:
Mirza Koristovic, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
+47 938 70 525
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4205557WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment