How Much It Costs To Live In New York City: Indian Google Techie Breaks Down ₹4 Lakh Monthly Budget 'Barely Survival'
The video, posted by podcaster and creator Kushal Lodha, quickly caught attention for its brutally honest breakdown of urban living in one of the world's most expensive cities. Maitri, who works at Google, didn't sugarcoat it: rent alone costs her a whopping $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh) each month.
Add to that her daily expenses, including groceries, dining out, and weekend plans, which can cost another $1,000 to $2,000 ( ₹83,000 to ₹1.6 lakh). Commuting around the city? That adds another $100 to $200 to the tab.Also Read | Chinese techies return not to impact iPhone 17 production, Apples ramp-up plan intact: sources
All in, Maitri's monthly budget rounds out to $5,000 ( ₹4.1 lakh).
When asked about average salaries for software engineers in NYC, Maitri said compensation typically ranges between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000 a year, roughly ₹1.25 to ₹1.6 crore annually, depending on role and experience.Social media reacts
The reel sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised Maitri's transparency, saying it offered a much-needed reality check for those dreaming of working abroad.
A user wrote, "Har jagah sirf package kitna milraha hai yehi sabh. Bhai aage badho."
Another user wrote, "Bhai, I like your content but this one lacks relevant insights. "Average package at Google" even for software engineer is a bit ambiguous unless level (or at least years of work exp) is mentioned. Besides it would be great to see insights around prodman/strat roles instead which are more relevant for MBA grads," another user wrote.
The third user commented,“Love this collab!”Also Read | Indian techie says he was sacked 4 days into PIP to deny gratuity
The fourth user asked on Instagram, "How much goes in the taxes?"
"1.6 Cr in NYC is barely survival," the fifth user commented.
The video is part of a growing trend where young professionals share honest insights into life abroad - from salaries and expenses to culture shocks and work-life balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment