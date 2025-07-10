Shashi Tharoor Recalls Emergency, Tears Into Sanjay Gandhi's Role 'Unspeakable Cruelty'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that the Emergency should not be remembered merely as a dark chapter in India's history, but that its lessons must be fully understood.

Recalling the Emergency period declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 25 June 1975 and 21 March 1977, Tharoor wrote in an article published in a Malayalam daily that efforts to maintain discipline and order often turned into unjustified acts of cruelty.

Tharoor also cites how the actions of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's son, Sanjay Gandhi , were an example of cruelty in the name of discipline, news agency PTI reported.

"In fact , the quest for“discipline” and“order” often translated into unspeakable cruelty, exemplified by the forced vasectomy campaigns led by Gandhi's son, Sanjay, and concentrated in poorer and rural areas, where coercion and violence were used to meet arbitrary targets,” wrote Tharoor, who shared the English translation of the article on his X too.

"Slum demolitions, carried out with ruthless efficiency in urban centers like New Delhi, rendered thousands homeless, with little to no concern for their welfare," the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote in an article on the Emergency published in the Malayalam daily Deepika on Thursday.

These remarks about Emergency, Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi would likely widen Tharoor's ongoing rift with the Congress leadership.

'Indira insisted on draconian measures'

Tharoor recalled how the vibrant cacophony of Indian public life, so accustomed to vigorous debate and free expression , had been replaced by an eerie silence.

“Prime Minister Indira Gandhi insisted that the draconian measures were necessary: only a state of emergency could combat internal disorder and external threats, and bring discipline and efficiency to a chaotic country,” he said.

Tharoor, who took the India case post Operation Sindoo in foreign countries while heading an all-party delegation in June, has seemingly riled his party for showing support for the Narendra Modi government over recent military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In the article, Tharoor Tharoor wrote that it should“serve as a lasting reminder to people everywhere” that democracy is not something to be taken lightly, and it must be constantly nurtured and preserved.

"Let it serve as a lasting reminder to people everywhere," Tharoor wrote, adding today's India is not the India of 1975, the Congress leader said.

"We are a more self-confident, more developed, and in many ways a stronger democracy. Yet, the lessons of the Emergency remain relevant in troubling ways," he said.

Samvidhan Hatya Divas

The Emergency has been a polarising issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led government at the centre targeting the Congress party over it. In fact , Modi government has announced June 25 - the day the Emergency was announced – as Samvidhan Hatya Divas.

The Opposition party has tried to counter the BJP's narrative, saying it has imposed an "undeclared Emergency".

In the article, Tharoor warned that the temptation to centralise power, silence dissent, and bypass constitutional safeguards may reappear in various forms.

"Often, such tendencies may be justified in the name of national interest or stability. In this sense, the Emergency stands as a strong warning. The guardians of democracy must always remain vigilant," he added.

'PM Modi 'prime asset' for India'

Last month, in an article published in The Hindu, Tharoor praised PM Modi, saying the diplomatic outreach following "Operation Sindoor" was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

PM Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a 'prime asset' for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing, Tharoor wrote.

The Congress leader's praise for the prime minister came at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy.

The Congress party even said that diplomacy was being "shattered" and the country stood "isolated" globally, more so after Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir had a lunch meeting in Washington, D.C., with US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

