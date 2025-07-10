Vigilance Raids Bihar DSP Abhay Kumar Yadav In Disproportionate Assets Case
The raids, conducted on the directions of ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad and DIG Vikash Kumar, were carried out at a rented house in Afar Tola, Phulwari Sharif, Patna, and at Yadav's ancestral home under Khagaria Town Police Station limits.
The search operation is being conducted under a warrant issued by the Patna Special Vigilance Court, following allegations that Yadav amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in the prohibition department -- a key unit enforcing Bihar's liquor ban.
Sources said complaints were received accusing the officer of amassing wealth through illicit means while implementing prohibition laws. This triggered a preliminary inquiry by the Special Vigilance Unit, and upon verification, search permissions were obtained from the court.
Officials from the Vigilance Investigation Bureau said several documents, including property papers and transaction records, have been recovered and will be scrutinized to assess the extent of disproportionate assets of DSP Yadav.
Further action will follow based on the analysis of the seized materials, the officials added.
The Nitish Kumar-led government has repeatedly underlined its zero-tolerance policy on corruption, especially within departments enforcing key legislations such as the Liquor Prohibition Act. Senior government officials, including police officers and legislators, are required to declare their assets annually.
The SVU has ramped up its efforts to crack down on corruption within the bureaucracy and police force.
“This action reflects the government's commitment to ensuring accountability within sensitive enforcement departments like prohibition,” a senior vigilance official said.
