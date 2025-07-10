South Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend best wishes as the people of South Sudan mark their country's independence day on July 9.

We reaffirm the friendship between the people of our two countries, which began decades before South Sudan's independence in 2011. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous future that benefits the people of both our countries.

