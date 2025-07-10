Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

South Sudan National Day


2025-07-10 05:00:18
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend best wishes as the people of South Sudan mark their country's independence day on July 9.

We reaffirm the friendship between the people of our two countries, which began decades before South Sudan's independence in 2011. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous future that benefits the people of both our countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of State, United States of America.

MENAFN10072025004934011406ID1109783175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search