Africa: Emerging Hubs For Mineral Processing, Value-Added Production

Mineral-rich African countries are accelerating the rollout of refineries and processing facilities to strengthen local beneficiation, reduce raw material exports and retain more mineral value within national economies.

Amid this wave of value-added industrialization, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders - will highlight the continent's downstream mining sector and connect African stakeholders with global investors to unlock new opportunities. Under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth, the event will showcase Africa's commitment to transforming its mineral sector from extraction to industrialization.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

In June 2025, mining firm Buenassa signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government to develop the country's first integrated copper and cobalt refinery. Under the agreement, the DRC government will hold a 10% golden-share in the project. Backed by a $3.5 million grant awarded in 2024, the refinery is expected to commence operations in 2027, with a projected annual output of 30,000 tons of copper cathode and 5,000 tons of cobalt sulfate.

Mali

In Mali - Africa's second-largest gold producer - construction began in June 2025 on a new gold refinery in Senou, near Bamako. The project – a collaboration between Mali's government, Russia's Yadran Group and a Swiss investor – aims to process up to 200 tons of gold annually. The refinery will enhance regional gold processing, reduce smuggling and increase national revenue from value-added gold exports. The Ministerial Forum to be held at AMW will spotlight national policies and incentives accelerating beneficiation across the continent.

Angola

Meanwhile, Angola reached a 70% completion milestone on its first gold refinery in Luanda. The $5 million facility, expected to be operational by the end of 2025, will produce 50 kgs of gold per day. Part of the country's 2023 - 2027 Sectoral Development Plan, the project reflects Angola's strategic effort to diversify beyond oil, stimulate job creation and expand value-added exports. AMW's Invest in Angola session will showcase opportunities within Angola's growing mining and refining value chain.

Zambia

In Zambia, Canada's Jubilee Metals is expanding its Sable Copper Refinery by adding a second tank-house to boost monthly processing capacity to between 500 and 550 tons. The upgrade supports Zambia's broader goal of reaching 3.1 million tons in annual copper output by 2031 while shifting toward value-added production. The project is set to be completed by Q1 2026. AMW will feature this and similar initiatives during a dedicated panel titled Elevating Africa's Mineral Wealth: Case Studies in Local Beneficiation – Value Addition and Industrialization.

