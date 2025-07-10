403
Washington announces Lavrov, Rubio to meet in Malaysia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet on Thursday during the ASEAN Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to the US State Department.
Although Lavrov and Rubio have spoken by phone multiple times since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, this will be only their second in-person meeting, following earlier talks in Saudi Arabia in February. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to stabilize US-Russia relations.
The State Department’s official agenda confirms the bilateral meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT). Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also confirmed the meeting was being finalized.
Earlier this week, President Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that while Putin maintains a polite tone, his actions fall short of bringing peace in Ukraine. Trump stated, “We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin,” expressing frustration over stalled diplomatic progress.
In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remains unfazed by Trump’s rhetoric, noting the US president’s tendency to use strong language. Peskov reiterated Russia’s commitment to diplomacy with Washington and the goal of repairing the strained bilateral relationship. Moscow also restated its openness to a legally binding agreement with Ukraine that addresses the conflict’s root causes.
