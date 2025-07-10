Nextrise 2025 Held In Seoul, Asia's Leading Innovation Expo Co-Hosted By KITA And KDB
|
No.
|
Company
|
Industry
|
Founded
|
Funding Stage
|
Company & Business
|
Country
|
1
|
Telos Co., Ltd.
|
Robotics
|
2020
|
Series A
|
Utilizes proprietary 3D metaverse conversion solution for digital twin, BIM, and robot control software.
|
Korea
|
2
|
VISIONSPACE Co., Ltd.
|
Robotics
|
2023
|
Series A
|
Provides AI + digital twin-based automated factory and warehouse monitoring simulation in real time.
|
Korea
|
3
|
WorkersHigh
|
Retail Tech
|
2021
|
Series A
|
Offers ultra-compact offline retail format powered by big data and AI technology.
|
Korea
|
4
|
BANF Intelligent Tire System
|
Mobility
|
2020
|
Series A
|
Develops intelligent tire system-based solutions to enhance safety and fuel efficiency.
|
Korea
|
5
|
Vueron Technology
|
Mobility
|
2019
|
Series B
|
Provides LiDAR perception solutions for autonomous driving and smart infrastructure.
|
Korea
|
6
|
MedySapiens, Inc.
|
Bio
|
2017
|
Series A
|
AI -driven genomic analysis for rapid diagnosis of rare newborn diseases
|
Korea
|
7
|
AULBIO Co., Ltd.
|
Bio
|
2018
|
Series B
|
Develops long-acting treatments for diabetes, obesity, and dementia with monthly dosing.
|
Korea
|
8
|
CIT Co., Ltd
|
Materials &Components
|
2023
|
Series A
|
IT materials company enabling ultra-fast, high-volume data processing.
|
Korea
|
9
|
Solum Advanced Materials
|
Materials &Components
|
2016
|
Series B
|
First in the world to commercialize asymmetric rolling process.
|
Korea
|
10
|
CarbonValue
|
Sustainability
|
2021
|
Series B
|
Develops next-generation CO 2 capture system based on rotating packed bed technology.
|
Korea
|
11
|
Aetech Co., Ltd.
|
Sustainability
|
2020
|
Series A
|
Builds AI-powered robots for automated waste sorting.
|
Korea
|
12
|
Neosapience
|
Content Tech
|
2017
|
Series B
|
Provides a platform where anyone can create content using AI voice and avatars.
|
Korea
|
13
|
adoba Corporation
|
Content Tech
|
2015
|
Series A
|
Offers " adobaro ," a SaaS solution for global platform entry of creators worldwide.
|
Korea
|
14
|
UEL (Unmanned Exploration Laboratory)
|
Aerospace / Mobility
|
2023
|
pre-A
|
Korea's only startup developing lunar exploration rovers.
|
Korea
|
15
|
Leesol Co., Ltd.
|
Healthcare
|
2017
|
Series B
|
Development and commercialization of specialized medical devices and wellness solutions for mental health
|
Korea
|
16
|
Mediwhale
|
Healthcare
|
2016
|
Series B
|
AI -powered health diagnostics company that uses non-invasive retina scans to help prevent cardiometbolic diseases
|
Korea
|
17
|
Mathpresso
|
AI
|
2015
|
Series D
|
Hyper-personalized GenAI tutor covering the full learning journey.
|
Korea
|
18
|
NarniaLabs. Co., Ltd.
|
AI
|
2022
|
Series A
|
Provides generative AI-based product design and engineering solutions for manufacturing industries .
|
Korea
|
19
|
CODIT Corp.
|
ICT Service
|
2020
|
Seed
|
AI platform for analyzing legislation, regulation, and policy changes.
|
Korea
|
20
|
ENERZAi Inc.
|
ICT Service
|
2019
|
Series A
|
Develops high-performance AI solutions including Optimium, an AI inference optimization engine.
|
Korea
|
21
|
ARISE
|
Lifestyle
|
2024
|
Seed
|
Webtoon studio producing smart NFC-enabled interactive figures.
|
France
|
22
|
Mobile Vision Technology GmbH
|
Robotics
|
2024
|
Series A
|
Develops advanced vision technologies for robotics and automation systems.
|
Germany
|
23
|
Aviloo GmbH
|
Mobility
|
2018
|
-
|
Provides diagnostic technology for electric vehicle batteries.
|
Austria
|
24
|
SolCold Ltd.
|
Sustainability
|
2016
|
Series B
|
Cleantech company offering solar-powered passive cooling coating.
|
Israel
|
25
|
PT Jejak Enviro Teknologi
|
Sustainability
|
2020
|
Seed
|
Climate tech startup focused on carbon management and eco-friendly solution projects.
|
Indonesia
|
26
|
The Keeper Limited
|
Healthcare
|
2022
|
-
|
AI platform for disease classification and precision diagnostics using lab data.
|
Thailand
|
27
|
Orbitau
|
Healthcare
|
2022
|
Pre–Seed
|
Provides healthcare patient management and efficiency enhancement solutions.
|
Brazil
|
28
|
Workist GmbH
|
ICT Service
|
2019
|
Series A
|
Automates order entry and post-sales processes for manufacturers and wholesalers using AI.
|
Germany
|
29
|
Findy
|
ICT Service
|
2016
|
Series D
|
Offers SaaS tools to improve engineering productivity.
|
Japan
|
30
|
Klepsydra Technologies
|
ICT Service
|
2018
|
Series A
|
Develops high-performance data processing and edge AI software.
|
Switzerland
SOURCE Korea International Trade Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
