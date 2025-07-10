403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NY Copper Surges On 50% Trump Tariff Threat Saxo Bank
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The U.S., like China and other major economies, is facing a rapidly rising demand for electricity-driven by the electrification of transport, industrial reshoring, and especially the explosive growth of AI and hyperscale data centers. To meet this surge, the U.S. is not only expanding renewables but also reopening nuclear plants to ensure grid reliability. Constellation Energy, the largest U.S. nuclear operator, projects national electricity demand to grow at twice the pace through 2030 compared to the last decade, propelled by:
The recent rally-initially driven by a tangible supply squeeze-highlights how quickly fundamentals can reassert themselves in a tight market. But the real story extends well beyond the short term. The accelerating shift toward clean energy, AI-driven digital infrastructure, and electrification is laying the foundation for sustained, structural demand growth. If supply continues to lag-constrained by underinvestment in new mines and refining capacity-copper prices are poised to remain volatile and trend higher. With both short-term momentum and long-term megatrend tailwinds in its favor, copper is increasingly cementing its role as the defining commodity of the energy and digital transition era.
-
Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank
The U.S., like China and other major economies, is facing a rapidly rising demand for electricity-driven by the electrification of transport, industrial reshoring, and especially the explosive growth of AI and hyperscale data centers. To meet this surge, the U.S. is not only expanding renewables but also reopening nuclear plants to ensure grid reliability. Constellation Energy, the largest U.S. nuclear operator, projects national electricity demand to grow at twice the pace through 2030 compared to the last decade, propelled by:
-
AI and hyperscale data centers
EV adoption and charging infrastructure
Industrial reshoring
Cloud computing and digital infrastructure expansion
Increased cooling needs amid rising global temperatures
The recent rally-initially driven by a tangible supply squeeze-highlights how quickly fundamentals can reassert themselves in a tight market. But the real story extends well beyond the short term. The accelerating shift toward clean energy, AI-driven digital infrastructure, and electrification is laying the foundation for sustained, structural demand growth. If supply continues to lag-constrained by underinvestment in new mines and refining capacity-copper prices are poised to remain volatile and trend higher. With both short-term momentum and long-term megatrend tailwinds in its favor, copper is increasingly cementing its role as the defining commodity of the energy and digital transition era.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment