Türkiye's Forest Reserves Expand
(MENAFN) Türkiye has experienced a notable rise in its forest reserves, according to a leading authority in the field. Forest resources in the country have surged by 92 percent, increasing from 935 million cubic meters to 1.8 billion cubic meters.
This growth indicates that Türkiye has “not only expanded its forests but also improved their quality,” reflecting a dual achievement in both area and ecological condition.
In an interview with a news agency, seasoned forestry expert Ismail Belen, who also heads the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), analyzed data from the State of the World’s Forests 2024 report, which was recently issued by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Belen shared that forests cover about 4 billion hectares globally, accounting for roughly 31 percent of the Earth’s terrestrial surface.
He emphasized that woodlands located in tropical, boreal, and temperate climates are especially vulnerable due to threats such as wildfires, pest infestations, and overuse of natural resources.
He pointed out that these challenges contribute not only to a reduction in forested land but also to a decline in the overall health of forests.
As a result, many forests become secondary growths or fragmented landscapes, which reduces their ecological stability.
Referencing the same FAO report, Belen highlighted the alarming environmental impact of wildfires, noting that in 2023 alone, blazes emitted 6,687 megatons of carbon dioxide — a figure equivalent to double the European Union’s yearly fossil fuel emissions.
He attributed the growing severity and frequency of wildfires to droughts, extreme temperatures, and ineffective land-use practices.
On a global scale, wildfires impact an estimated 340-370 million hectares annually, with approximately 67 million hectares of those being forested areas, he added.
